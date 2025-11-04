End of an Era: Western Wyoming to Cut Women’s Volleyball Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College announced Tuesday it will discontinue its women’s volleyball program as part of a series of budget cuts aimed at aligning the college’s finances and long-term sustainability.

The decision comes as Western prepares for an estimated $4 million reduction in its operating budget for the coming fiscal year. College officials cited declining local property tax revenues, the need to reduce reliance on carryover funds, and planned salary adjustments to align with market benchmarks as factors in the budget shortfall.

“Western takes tremendous pride in our student-athletes and in the Mustang tradition,” Kirk Young, the college’s president said. “Unfortunately, we must make strategic choices that protect the long-term health of the institution. This decision allows us to continue supporting our remaining athletic programs at the high level our students deserve.”

Western’s athletic programs are funded through the local mill levy, making them particularly sensitive to property tax reductions. The elimination of the volleyball program will allow the college to continue offering competitive opportunities for student-athletes across its remaining teams, which include women’s soccer, men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s basketball.

The volleyball program has a long history of success on and off the court. The Mustangs won Region IX North championships in 2004, 2011 and 2019, finished second at the 2011 national tournament, and captured 17 NJCAA Academic Team Awards between 2004 and 2024, including national academic champions in the 2011-12 season.

“Mustang Volleyball has long been a beloved part of our community,” Mark Rembacz, the interim vice president for student services said. “We recognize the impact this has on our student-athletes, coaches, and supporters. Our focus now is on helping each student navigate the next step in their journey.”

Western said it will honor all existing volleyball scholarship commitments and provide advising to assist affected student-athletes who wish to transfer and continue competing elsewhere.

The college indicated additional announcements regarding program changes are expected in the coming months as part of its strategic reorganization to meet shifting enrollment patterns and state priorities.

With this change, Western is down to five sports with men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s wrestling, and an esports team.