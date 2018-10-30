ENDOW Executive Council Meets to Detail Go-Forward Strategy

CHEYENNE — The ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Executive Council will host a public meeting in Cheyenne this week to discuss next steps for the initiative and the development of a four-year action plan critical to implementation of the Economic Diversification Strategy released by the Council in late August.

The public, as well as the media, are invited to participate in a meeting on Friday, November 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Wyoming Ballroom at Little America Hotel in Cheyenne, 2800 West Lincolnway. The ENDOW Executive Council sessions will also be broadcast live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ENDOWyo.

The ENDOW Executive Council is encouraging members of the private and public sectors to attend the meeting and provide feedback as they work to develop the organizational and governance structure of the Executive Council moving forward, determine the role of the Executive Council in the creation of the 4-Year Action Plan, and identify the role of the Executive Council in the administration and oversight of current legislation and the overarching 20-year vision.

ENDOW Agenda

An agenda summary for the ENDOW Cheyenne meeting is as follows. Please note the agenda is subject to change:

Friday, November 2, 2018

8:00 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions

Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council

8:15 a.m.: ENDOW Executive Council Governance Structure

Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

9:15 a.m.: Ideas for Brainstorming Governance Structure

10:15 a.m.: BREAK

10:30 a.m.: Review of the Building Blocks and the Current ENDOW Legislation

Jerimiah Rieman, ENDOW Director and Shawn Reese, CEO, Wyoming Business Council

11:45 a.m.: Public Comment

12:15 p.m.: LUNCH

12:30 p.m.: Economic Engine Subcommittee Recommendation Prioritization Exercise

Small Group Breakout by Economic Engine Subcommittees

1:30 p.m.: Report Out by Subcommittee – Next Step

Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

2:30 p.m.: BREAK

2:45 p.m. ENDOW: ENGAGE Presentation

Amber Savage, ENGAGE President

3:10 p.m.: Rural Council Update

Wally Wolski, Rural Council Co-Chair

3:20 p.m.: Meeting Summary and Next Steps

3:45 p.m.: ADJOURN

For questions, please contact ENDOW Communications Coordinator Annaliese Wiederspahn at 307-631-5970, or email endow@wyo.gov.

ABOUT ENDOW

ENDOW aims to facilitate broader, lasting economic growth at the state and local level by capitalizing on the state’s No. 1 strength: Wyoming people. ENDOW is an opportunity for Wyoming to take the reins and realize a future where the state can prosper no matter the economic climate or the status of commodity prices.

The ENDOW Executive Council submitted its first report to Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature on Aug. 30, 2017. The Wyoming socioeconomic assessment established a baseline for the Preliminary Recommendations submitted on Dec. 29, 2017. The economic diversification strategy was submitted on August 22, 2018. Additional information on ENDOW can found at www.endowyo.biz.