Enerflex Hiring Senior Level Field Technicians

Enerflex is hiring senior level Field Technicians in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

YOUR CAREER STARTS HERE! Join a growing company with a strong future. We have been providing turnkey midstream solutions since 1980.

Joining our team includes:

  • Competitive Compensation.
  • Hands-On Training and Development.
  • Comprehensive Benefits Package.
  • Company Matched 401K.
  • Tuition Reimbursement.
  • Company truck and specialty tools provided.

Qualified applicants, please apply online here.

Contact GFrancis@enerflex.com with questions.

 

