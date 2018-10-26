Enerflex Hiring Senior Level Field Technicians

Enerflex is hiring senior level Field Technicians in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

YOUR CAREER STARTS HERE! Join a growing company with a strong future. We have been providing turnkey midstream solutions since 1980.

Joining our team includes:

Competitive Compensation.

Hands-On Training and Development.

Comprehensive Benefits Package.

Company Matched 401K.

Tuition Reimbursement.

Company truck and specialty tools provided.

Qualified applicants, please apply online here.

Contact GFrancis@enerflex.com with questions.

