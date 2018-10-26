Enerflex Hiring Senior Level Field Technicians

Enerflex is hiring senior level Field Technicians in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
YOUR CAREER STARTS HERE! Join a growing company with a strong future. We have been providing turnkey midstream solutions since 1980.
Joining our team includes:
- Competitive Compensation.
- Hands-On Training and Development.
- Comprehensive Benefits Package.
- Company Matched 401K.
- Tuition Reimbursement.
- Company truck and specialty tools provided.
Qualified applicants, please apply online here.
Contact GFrancis@enerflex.com with questions.
