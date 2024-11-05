Engagement Announcement: Angelena Beltran and Michael Gardner

Angelena Rose Beltran and Michael (Mike) Leroy Gardner are planning a June wedding following their recent engagement. Courtesy photo

Angelena Rose Beltran and Michael (Mike) Leroy Gardner, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael (Mike) and Tami O’Harrow and Richard Beltran. Angelena works for Rocky Mountain Power and is also a Norwex consultant, passionately promoting sustainable cleaning solutions since 2021. She loves creating a positive impact in her community and helping others discover the benefits of eco-friendly living.

The groom is the son of Mark and Laura Flinner of Worland, Wyoming. Mike is a veteran who served four years in the Navy and eleven years in the Army. He is known for his dedication and passion for his country. Mike is also a proud father of four children, who bring joy and excitement to their lives.

Angelena and Mike currently reside in Rock Springs and plan to continue building their life together in the area after their wedding.

The couple is planning a June wedding in Rock Springs and is excited to celebrate their love surrounded by family and friends.

