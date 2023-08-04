Engagement Announcement: Erinne Beachler and Christian Stewart

Erinne Beachler and Christian Stewart of Green River would like to announce their engagement and upcoming nuptials.

The bride-elect is the daughter of John and Jennifer Beachler of Evanston, and the prospective groom is the son of John and DeeAnn Ritter, and James and Janet Stewart.

The couple resides in Green River and will be wed in September in Salt Lake City at a beautiful mountain resort.

Congratulations to Erinne and Christian!

