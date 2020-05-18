#CELEBRATE2020 Monday, May 18, 2020

Engagement Announcement: Fernandez and Meredith

Engagement Announcement: Fernandez and Meredith

ROCK SPRINGS — Jon Fernandez and Domieka Meredith are proud they got engaged on September of 2019.

The couple planned on getting married May 23, 2020, with a traditional wedding, but had to cancel due to government restrictions for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

They now plan on getting married in Las Vegas, Nevada, once Las Vegas opens up. Then they want to celebrate with family and friends in Sweetwater county at a later date.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

They want to thank family and friends for their support. They also would like to let family and friends know they will still host a huge celebration locally, once it is safe to do so. 

Congratulations!

If you have a wedding or engagement announcement that you’d like to share with us, please submit your information by filling out this form.

Related Articles

Nicole Halstead Earns Florence Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing

Nicole Halstead Earns Florence Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing

A Season That Showed Promise

A Season That Showed Promise

Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Can Apply for United Way Grants

Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Can Apply for United Way Grants

The Dream that Could Have Been

The Dream that Could Have Been