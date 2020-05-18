Engagement Announcement: Fernandez and Meredith

ROCK SPRINGS — Jon Fernandez and Domieka Meredith are proud they got engaged on September of 2019.

The couple planned on getting married May 23, 2020, with a traditional wedding, but had to cancel due to government restrictions for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

They now plan on getting married in Las Vegas, Nevada, once Las Vegas opens up. Then they want to celebrate with family and friends in Sweetwater county at a later date.

They want to thank family and friends for their support. They also would like to let family and friends know they will still host a huge celebration locally, once it is safe to do so.

Congratulations!

