Engagement Announcement: Lamorie and Cottrell

Alysia Lamorie and Lacey Cottrell are pleased to announce that the pair got engaged in Zion National Park last fall.

Alysia is a native of Rock Springs, while Lacey is from Boise, Idaho.

Alysia is the daughter of Shelly and Les Newhouse of Bergland, Michigan, and Gabriel Lamorie of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Lacey is the daughter of Bonnie and Bill Cottrell of Houston, Texas.

They are set to elope next month in Joshua Tree National Park.

Congratulations!

