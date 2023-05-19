Engagement Announcement: Molly Steer and Gavin Broomhall

Molly Steer and Gavin Broomhall of Rock Springs are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride elect is the daughter of Mark and Sara Steer of Bridgeport, NE. She is a 2009 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Wyoming where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a concentration in Early Childhood Education. Molly currently works at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 as a Title 1 teacher.

The prospective groom is the son of the Alberta Broomhall of Andover, ME and the late Gerald Broomhall. He is a 2008 graduate of Telstar High School and 2012 graduate of Wyoming Technical Institute where he earned his certification in Diesel Mechanics. Gavin currently works at Simplot Phosphates as an operator.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Their wedding will be held on June 21, 2023 in Lindon, UT.

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!