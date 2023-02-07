Engagement: Lear and Wood

Charles (Bud) and Denise Lear would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Dr. Stephanie Lear to Logan Wood.

The bride-elect was born in Rock Springs and attended elementary and junior high school in Rock Springs and high school at Farson Eden, but graduated from high school at the International school in Aberdeen, Scotland. She went to the University of Wyoming and graduated with her degree in microbiology in 2015. She went on to Parker University in Dallas, Texas, where she got her doctorate in Chiropractics medicine in 2020, she is now employed with Airrosti.

The prospective groom graduated from high school in 2011 from Arbor Christian Academy. He attended Texas Tech University and got his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering and graduated in 2016. Logan now works as a investment banker for Netrex Capital Markets. They met online while both living in Dallas and are planning a November 2023 wedding.

