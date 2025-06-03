Enjoy a Cool Brew and Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Get ready to tap into some soulful vibes at this year’s Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival

WHEN June 14th

2 pm to 7 pm WHERE Bunning Park

Downtown Rock Springs

$40 General Admission ticket includes:

Admission and musical entertainment

Unlimited 7 oz samples

Commemorative sample glass

VIP tickets – $50, includes:

One-hour early admission and musical entertainment

Unlimited 7 oz samples

Commemorative sample glass

Commemorative pint glass

VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in previous years.

GET YOURS IN ADVANCE

Prices increase $5 at the gate and after 5 pm on Friday, 6/13/2025

Not drinking? Admission is free.

*From 2 pm to 3 pm, only VIP acess is permitted. General admission admission begins at 3 pm.

Entertainment Line-up:

2 pm – Damn Straight

3 pm – WY5 ($500)

4 pm – Vince Converse

5:30 pm – Kent Burnside