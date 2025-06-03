Enjoy a Cool Brew and Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Get ready to tap into some soulful vibes at this year’s Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival  

WHEN

 June 14th
2 pm to 7 pm

WHERE

Bunning Park
Downtown Rock Springs

$40 General Admission ticket includes:

  • Admission and musical entertainment 
  • Unlimited 7 oz samples
  • Commemorative sample glass

VIP tickets – $50, includes:

  • One-hour early admission and musical entertainment 
  • Unlimited 7 oz samples
  • Commemorative sample glass
  • Commemorative pint glass
Buy Tickets Here

VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in previous years. 
GET YOURS IN ADVANCE

Prices increase $5 at the gate and after 5 pm on Friday, 6/13/2025

Not drinking?  Admission is free. 

*From 2 pm to 3 pm, only VIP acess is permitted.  General admission admission begins at 3 pm. 

Entertainment Line-up:

