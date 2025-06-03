Enjoy a Cool Brew and Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Get ready to tap into some soulful vibes at this year’s Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival
WHEN
June 14th
2 pm to 7 pm
WHERE
Bunning Park
Downtown Rock Springs
$40 General Admission ticket includes:
- Admission and musical entertainment
- Unlimited 7 oz samples
- Commemorative sample glass
VIP tickets – $50, includes:
- One-hour early admission and musical entertainment
- Unlimited 7 oz samples
- Commemorative sample glass
- Commemorative pint glass
VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in previous years.
GET YOURS IN ADVANCE
Prices increase $5 at the gate and after 5 pm on Friday, 6/13/2025
Not drinking? Admission is free.
*From 2 pm to 3 pm, only VIP acess is permitted. General admission admission begins at 3 pm.
Entertainment Line-up:
- 2 pm – Damn Straight
- 3 pm – WY5 ($500)
- 4 pm – Vince Converse
- 5:30 pm – Kent Burnside