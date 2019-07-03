Enjoy an Outdoor 4th of July BBQ at the Open Range Bar Patio

The Open Range Bar Patio will host its very first 4th of July Outdoor Barbecue Thursday, July 4 2019.
The 4th of July Outdoor Barbecue is scheduled to be an annual event for years to come.
Stop by and grab a bite (take it to-go if you’d like!) 4:00-8:30pm.
Meals are $10
🇺🇸 Discounts for military and service members with ID.
🇺🇸 First responders eat FREE.
Menu
Hamburger or Cheeseburger
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bratwurst with Peppers & Onions
*All include your choice of two sides
Potato Salad l Coleslaw l Baked Beans
Open Range Bar
1630 Elk St in Rock Springs, WY
(307) 352-4850
