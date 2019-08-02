Enjoy Cold Brews and Live Tunes at 11th Annual Blues & Brews

The annual Sweetwater Blues & Brews Festival brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank is back on Saturday, August 10th, 2019.
Enjoy live music and a selection of over 40 microbrews.
When
12 noon – 10 pm
Where
Admission is $5
Beer Tickets – $5 each or 5 for $20
Buy a commemorative mug for $20 & get 3 Beer Tickets FREE!
This Year’s “Brew Crew”
Square State Brewing
Snake River Brewing
Lander Brewing Co.
Vernal Brewing Company
Melvin Brewing
WyOld West Brewing
Cowboy State Brewing
Golden Road Brewery
Elysian Brewery
Elysian Brewery
Bonneville Brewery
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer
Goose Island Brewery
10 Barrel Brewery
Bells Brewing
Breckenridge Brewing
Uinta Brewing
Roosters Brewing Co.
Entertainment Schedule
Will Baxter Band l Performing at 12:30 and 4:30 pm
Sin City Screamers l Performing at 1:30 and 5:30 pm
WY5 l Performing at 2:30 and 6:30 pm
Lionel Young Band l Performing at 3:30 and 7:30 pm
Skyla Burrell Band l Performing at 8:30 pm
Thank you to all of our sponsors:
Rocky Mountain Bank (Event Sponsor)
Community Fine Arts Center
Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism
Western Wyoming Beverages
Life Skills
Simplot
Red Desert Ice
Eric Phillips Attorney at Law
BP
Pickin’ Palace
Produced by:
Rock Springs Main Street/URA
YAP of Sweetwater County
Visit the Blues n’ Brews Website HERE for more information
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.