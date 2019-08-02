Enjoy Cold Brews and Live Tunes at 11th Annual Blues & Brews

The annual Sweetwater Blues & Brews Festival brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank is back on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 .

Enjoy live music and a selection of over 40 microbrews.

When 12 noon – 10 pm Where Bunning Park

Admission is $5

Beer Tickets – $5 each or 5 for $20 Buy a commemorative mug for $20 & get 3 Beer Tickets FREE!

This Year’s “Brew Crew”

Square State Brewing

Snake River Brewing

Lander Brewing Co.

Vernal Brewing Company

Melvin Brewing

WyOld West Brewing

Cowboy State Brewing

Golden Road Brewery

Elysian Brewery Elysian Brewery

Bonneville Brewery

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

Goose Island Brewery

10 Barrel Brewery

Bells Brewing

Breckenridge Brewing

Uinta Brewing

Roosters Brewing Co.

Headliner Skyla Burrell

Entertainment Schedule

Will Baxter Band l Performing at 12:30 and 4:30 pm

Sin City Screamers l Performing at 1:30 and 5:30 pm

WY5 l Performing at 2:30 and 6:30 pm

Lionel Young Band l Performing at 3:30 and 7:30 pm

Skyla Burrell Band l Performing at 8:30 pm

Thank you to all of our sponsors:

Rocky Mountain Bank (Event Sponsor)

Community Fine Arts Center

Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism

Western Wyoming Beverages

Life Skills

Simplot

Red Desert Ice

Eric Phillips Attorney at Law

BP

Pickin’ Palace

Produced by:

Rock Springs Main Street/URA YAP of Sweetwater County

Visit the Blues n’ Brews Website HERE for more information

