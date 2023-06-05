Enjoy Cool Brews & Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Enjoy Cool Brews & Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Beer, food and live music are back again in your favorite little downtown park.

WHEN

Saturday, June 17, 2023
2-7pm [ 2-3pm VIP Hour]

WHERE

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bunning Park
in Downtown Rock Springs

GET TICKETS

$40 General Admission ticket includes:

  • Admission and musical entertainment 
  • Unlimited 7 oz samples
  • Commemorative sample glass

VIP tickets – $50, includes:

  • One-hour early admission and musical entertainment 
  • Unlimited 7 oz samples
  • Commemorative sample glass
  • Commemorative pint glass

*VIP tickets are limited. 

Prices increase $5 at the gate and after 5 pm on Friday, 6/16/2023

Not drinking?  Admission is free. 

Entertainment Schedule:

  • 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Damn Straight
  • 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm – WY5
  • 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm – Michael Charles

Interested in volunteering? 
SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER HERE

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

The Harryman Family and SweetwaterNOW Invite You to Celebrate the Life of Carlo Harryman

The Harryman Family and SweetwaterNOW Invite You to Celebrate the Life of Carlo Harryman

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Get Ready for The Annual Touch-a-Truck Event

Get Ready for The Annual Touch-a-Truck Event

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bobbo, Lilly and Kittens

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bobbo, Lilly and Kittens