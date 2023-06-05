Enjoy Cool Brews & Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Beer, food and live music are back again in your favorite little downtown park.
WHEN
Saturday, June 17, 2023
2-7pm [ 2-3pm VIP Hour]
WHERE
Bunning Park
in Downtown Rock Springs
$40 General Admission ticket includes:
- Admission and musical entertainment
- Unlimited 7 oz samples
- Commemorative sample glass
VIP tickets – $50, includes:
- One-hour early admission and musical entertainment
- Unlimited 7 oz samples
- Commemorative sample glass
- Commemorative pint glass
*VIP tickets are limited.
Prices increase $5 at the gate and after 5 pm on Friday, 6/16/2023
Not drinking? Admission is free.
Entertainment Schedule:
- 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Damn Straight
- 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm – WY5
- 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm – Michael Charles
Interested in volunteering?
SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER HERE