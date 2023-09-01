Enjoy Free Food and Fun at the Labor Council Annual Labor Day Picnic & Food Drive !

You’re invited to join the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council at their free annual Labor Day Picnic & Food Drive.

The picnic will be held on Labor Day, September 4th, 2023 from 11am-to-4pm at the Crossroads West Park on the west side of Rock Springs.

As always, the picnic is FREE and open to all workers and their families. Please join us in celebration of the working men and women whose labor drives our economy and provides our high standard of living.

Please bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food Bank of Sweetwater County. All donations will be collected and delivered to the food bank.

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, was made a federal holiday in 1894 by a unanimous vote of the United States Congress. The holiday is dedicated to the social and economic achievements provided by the labor of American workers.

“The vital force of labor added materially to the highest standard of living and the greatest production the world has ever known and has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pay tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership-The American Worker.”
                                                                                -United States Department of Labor

