Enjoy FREE Information, Refreshments & Door Prizes at the Wellness Awareness & Wine Events!

Join Dr. Franks from The Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness and Dr. Long from Physician Aesthetics for one of two Wellness Awareness and Wine events on Thursday, July 20, 2023!

Dr. Franks and Dr. Long will give a brief overview of the services available and then open the session for you to have an opportunity to talk with the docs, while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres and beverages from Sidekicks.

WHEN Thursday, July 20th

6-7 PM & 7-8 PM WHERE Sidekicks Book Bar

507 Broadway in Rock Springs

Seating is limited.

Please reserve your spot by calling 307-922-4290 today!

MORE INFORMATION

During each informative session the doctors will review services they both provide here at the downtown Rock Springs clinic.

Please do reserve your seat as there will be limited seating.

Dr. Franks, MD, who owns “The Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness”, will talk about General Surgery as well as Functional Medicine and answer any questions the community may have. Functional Medicine is an integrative approach to medicine that looks at the root cause of illness while focusing on prevention of disease. Functional Medicine would include gut health, hormones for men and women, autoimmune diseases, anti-aging and more. It is also a chance to learn about some of the non-invasive body sculpting Dr. Franks has available. These non-invasive devices melt fat, build muscle, tighten, and smooth the skin, lift the tissues of the face as well as help with urinary incontinence and so much more.

Dr. Long, DO, the owner of “Physician Aesthetics”, will be available to talk about the services he provides such as Botox, Filler and PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma). PRP is the collection of the patient’s own blood which is then spun down to extract the platelet rich plasma which has regenerative and growth properties. When applied during a micro-needling facial this helps with fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage, enlarged pores, acne scars and overall skin texture.

YOU WILL ALSO HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN THESE DOOR PRIZES: