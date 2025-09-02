Enjoy Great Beer & Live Music at Wind River Brewfest in Pinedale on Sept. 6th!

The most recognized names in the Rocky Mountain brewing scene will again converge on Pinedale, Wyoming, Saturday, September 6th for the Wind River Brewfest held at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale (3:00 PM – 7:00 PM).

The beerfest will feature breweries from across the region, plus music and food vendors.

WHO WILL WIN THE COVETED PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD AND TAKE HOME THE TROPHY + BRAGGING RIGHTS THIS YEAR?

Music will start at 3:00 and is free to the public.

🎁 First 600 tickets get a free souvenir mug.

New this year — Artist Row! Shop regional art, enjoy great music, grab a bite from the food trucks, and bring your pup (it’s pet-friendly!).

Tickets are just $30 at WindRiverBrewfest.com.

Tickets

Unlimited beer, art, music, food, and fun. All in one perfect Wyoming afternoon.

