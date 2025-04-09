Enjoy Southwest Wyoming BMX

Southwest Wyoming BMX has BMX races in April! Please join us!

APRIL
11th, 12th, &13th

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Wyoming Travel and Tourism for sponsoring this weekend’s events. We would also like to express our appreciation to Bloedorn Lumber and RP Oilfield for generously donating the lumber needed to repair our gate.

In addition, we are seeking volunteers throughout the day on Friday to assist with various tasks. First Gear Fast will be onsite to assist with all your bike needs.  As well as To The Moon and Back and Still Moving Pictures to capture professional photos of your favorite rider!

Lastly, we are raising funds for Jerry Adams and his family following the unexpected passing of his wife. Jerry is a lifelong BMX member who has devoted countless hours to helping our community. Your support will make a meaningful difference for him during this difficult time.

All races are held at 3320 Yellowstone Rd. Rock Springs, WY.

For more information or to volunteer to help on Friday :
Visit our Facebook Page

