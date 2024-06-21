Enjoy Southwest Wyoming BMX

Southwest Wyoming BMX allows for activities at least once a week throughout the summer and into September.  Our schedule is limited to volunteer availability, so if you are interested in learning how you can help, please contact us!  We always need volunteers.  This can range from prepping the track before racing or volunteering at the track during a race.  

All scheduled activities are weather permitting.  Please watch FB for updates, including adding practices or races.  

All races are held at the outdoor track located in Green River Wyoming next to Stratton Myer Park at 1795 Bridger Ave.

For more information:
Call Heather 307-389-2547
Visit our Facebook Page

We encourage and welcome riders of any age and skill.  If you are new to BMX, your first race is free!  All races are free to watch, come enjoy the fun!

