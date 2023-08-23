Enjoy Spooky Autumn Fun at the 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.

Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the third annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡

FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.

WHEN Saturday, September 23rd

11 am to 4 pm WHERE Bunning Park

in Rock Springs

LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

11:00 – 12:30 Atlas Falls

Atlas Falls 12:30 – 1:30 Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co.

Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. 2:00 – 3:30 WY5

HAYRIDES

Maynard Suhr will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!

Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.

brought to you by our friends at AMBER KRAMER:

PUMPKIN PATCH

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch brought to you by Bill Campbell’s Plumbing and Heating.

Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.

The pumpkin patch pumpkins are Wyoming-grown and just perfect for baking or home decor!

FAMILY PHOTOS

*NEW THIS YEAR*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall Family Photo Station. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo with a custom background set up where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day.

Check out these photos from last year’s photo setup: 👻

Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2023 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!

VENDORS

This might be your last chance to enjoy some of these amazing vendors for the season!



Double Dub’s

Buffalo 44 Pizza

Sasquatch 307

Jack’s Crepes

Cornman’s Kettle Corn

Coal Train Coffee Depot

Transformations Face Painting

Red Aspen

Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

Cream on the Moove

Rockin K Creations

Tipsy Tees

Lularoe Taralyn Bird

Playfully Quaint

Sinful by Jamie

Arctic Sweets

Black Gold Jelly Company

Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, inc

Equality State Policy Center

Simply Sharon

Brock Pops

Scentsy- Jenni Knezovich

Everything Made Simple

Nikki Wickless (Scentsy)

Pug’s Craft Shack

Upstage Theater Co. LLC/Once Upon a Princess Parties

Cozy Luxe Studio

Serenity Esthetics

WhizBang Wreaths

Sinfully Sweet

K&M Crafts and Jewelry



RAFFLE BASKETS

Enter to win FREE gift baskets from local sponsors:

[Details to come.]

SPONSORS

Children’s games and prizes brought to you by:

AMBER KRAMER

VOLUNTEERS

GET INVOLVED!

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.

Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!

QUESTIONS?

Shoot us an email at lindsay@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 922-0700 ext. 706

We can’t wait to see you there

RSVP on Facebook Here!