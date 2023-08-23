Enjoy Spooky Autumn Fun at the 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.
Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the third annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡
FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.
WHEN
Saturday, September 23rd
11 am to 4 pm
LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES
- 11:00 – 12:30 Atlas Falls
- 12:30 – 1:30 Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co.
- 2:00 – 3:30 WY5
HAYRIDES
Maynard Suhr will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!
Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.
brought to you by our friends at AMBER KRAMER:
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch brought to you by Bill Campbell’s Plumbing and Heating.
- Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.
The pumpkin patch pumpkins are Wyoming-grown and just perfect for baking or home decor!
FAMILY PHOTOS
*NEW THIS YEAR*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall Family Photo Station. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo with a custom background set up where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day.
Check out these photos from last year’s photo setup: 👻
Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2023 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!
VENDORS
This might be your last chance to enjoy some of these amazing vendors for the season!
Double Dub’s
Buffalo 44 Pizza
Sasquatch 307
Jack’s Crepes
Cornman’s Kettle Corn
Coal Train Coffee Depot
Transformations Face Painting
Red Aspen
Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
Cream on the Moove
Rockin K Creations
Tipsy Tees
Lularoe Taralyn Bird
Playfully Quaint
Sinful by Jamie
Arctic Sweets
Black Gold Jelly Company
Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, inc
Equality State Policy Center
Simply Sharon
Brock Pops
Scentsy- Jenni Knezovich
Everything Made Simple
Nikki Wickless (Scentsy)
Pug’s Craft Shack
Upstage Theater Co. LLC/Once Upon a Princess Parties
Cozy Luxe Studio
Serenity Esthetics
WhizBang Wreaths
Sinfully Sweet
K&M Crafts and Jewelry
RAFFLE BASKETS
Enter to win FREE gift baskets from local sponsors:
[Details to come.]
SPONSORS
Children’s games and prizes brought to you by:
AMBER KRAMER
VOLUNTEERS
GET INVOLVED!
Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.
Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!
QUESTIONS?
Shoot us an email at lindsay@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 922-0700 ext. 706
We can’t wait to see you there