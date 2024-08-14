Enjoy Autumn Fun at the 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.
Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡
FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.
WHEN
Saturday, September 21st
10 am to 4 pm
LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES
- 11:30 – 12:30 Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage
- 12:30 – 1:30 Upstage Theater Co. will be in the crowd
- 2:00 – 4:00 Atlas Falls
HAYRIDES
We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!
Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.
brought to you by our friends at H & H Creations:
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.
- Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.
The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!
FAMILY PHOTOS
*Back by Popular Demand*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall photo booth. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day.
Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2024 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!
Donations will be accepted at the photo booth station,
Give what/if you can! All proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
VENDORS
This might be your last chance to enjoy some of these amazing vendors for the season!
Tips Kitchen
Buffalo44pizza
A Taste Of South Texas
Cornmans Kettle Corn LLC
BadASS Brews
Mansface Liquors
GRHS Cheerleaders
Everything Made Simple
Scentsy -Jenni Knezovich
Arctic Sweets
Red Aspen
Green River Shirt Co
Serenity One Sanctuary
307 Sasquatch
LuLaRoe Taralyn Bird
Black Gold Jelly Company
Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc
Gramma’s Kitchen WY
Pug’s Craft Shack
Tipsy Tees
Sweetwater Heritage Co.
Luna Mariposa
Happy Hour Candle Company
Sweetwater County Democratic Party
Darla’s Handmade Creations
Nerdy Grandma
Red Desert Humane Society
Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets and More
Boy Mom Boutique
Green River Basin Soapworks
Sweet Williams Candy
SPONSORS
Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:
Sweetwater County Child Development Center
Kids games win a McDonald’s certificate :
*While supplies last
VOLUNTEERS
GET INVOLVED!
Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.
Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!
If you want to help contact us at 307-875-6666
QUESTIONS?
Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666
We can’t wait to see you there