Enjoy Autumn Fun at the 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.

Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡

FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.

WHEN Saturday, September 21st

10 am to 4 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Expedition Island

Green River

LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

11:30 – 12:30 Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage

Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage 12:30 – 1:30 Upstage Theater Co. will be in the crowd

Upstage Theater Co. will be in the crowd 2:00 – 4:00 Atlas Falls

HAYRIDES

We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!

Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.

brought to you by our friends at H & H Creations:

PUMPKIN PATCH

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.

Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.

The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!

FAMILY PHOTOS

*Back by Popular Demand*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall photo booth. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day.

Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2024 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!

Donations will be accepted at the photo booth station,

Give what/if you can! All proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

VENDORS

This might be your last chance to enjoy some of these amazing vendors for the season!



Tips Kitchen

Buffalo44pizza

A Taste Of South Texas

Cornmans Kettle Corn LLC

BadASS Brews

Mansface Liquors

GRHS Cheerleaders

Everything Made Simple

Scentsy -Jenni Knezovich

Arctic Sweets

Red Aspen

Green River Shirt Co

Serenity One Sanctuary

307 Sasquatch

LuLaRoe Taralyn Bird

Black Gold Jelly Company

Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc

Gramma’s Kitchen WY

Pug’s Craft Shack

Tipsy Tees

Sweetwater Heritage Co.

Luna Mariposa

Happy Hour Candle Company

Sweetwater County Democratic Party

Darla’s Handmade Creations

Nerdy Grandma

Red Desert Humane Society

Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets and More

Boy Mom Boutique

Green River Basin Soapworks

Sweet Williams Candy



SPONSORS

Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:

Sweetwater County Child Development Center

Kids games win a McDonald’s certificate :

McDonald’s

*While supplies last

VOLUNTEERS

GET INVOLVED!

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.

Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!

If you want to help contact us at 307-875-6666

QUESTIONS?

Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666

We can’t wait to see you there

RSVP on Facebook Here!