Enjoy the Kentucky Derby with the Help of Johnny Mac’s and Between the Lines

WHEN May 4th

Starting at 11 AM WHERE Advertisement - Story continues below... Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern

2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Enjoy the Kentucky Derby this Saturday at Johnny Mac’s. Between the Lines will provide transportation throughout the day to place bets then bring you back to Johnny Mac’s for a wide range of themed cocktails.

So gather your friends and make a day of it! Enjoy the excitement of the Kentucky Derby and the convenience of having transportation taken care of. Don’t miss out on this fun and exciting event! Reserve your spot today by calling Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern at (307) 362-3034.