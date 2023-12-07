Enjoy the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s Winter Carnival

Join us for an unforgettable day of FUN! Experience the thrill of bounce houses, savor the warmth of hot cocoa, let your imagination come to life with face painting, glide gracefully on the ice-skating rink, and create lasting memories. Don’t miss the highlight – Santa will be spreading holiday cheer from 1-4 pm! It’s a festive celebration for the whole family. See you there!

WHEN

Saturday, December 9th
1-5 pm

WHERE

3900 Sweetwater Drive

Admission $2 per child (4-12 years old) or 2 cans of food

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center
3900 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901
 (307) 352-1440

Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts 5th Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive

The 22nd Big Bull Contest Results ARE IN

Twisted Timber is the perfect place to find your loved ones a gift for under $15

Donate Christmas Gifts to the Sweetwater County Youth Home

