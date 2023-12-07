Enjoy the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s Winter Carnival

Join us for an unforgettable day of FUN! Experience the thrill of bounce houses, savor the warmth of hot cocoa, let your imagination come to life with face painting, glide gracefully on the ice-skating rink, and create lasting memories. Don’t miss the highlight – Santa will be spreading holiday cheer from 1-4 pm! It’s a festive celebration for the whole family. See you there!

WHEN Saturday, December 9th

1-5 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3900 Sweetwater Drive

Admission $2 per child (4-12 years old) or 2 cans of food

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center

3900 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 352-1440