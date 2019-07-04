Enjoy Two Nights of Outstanding LIVE Music at Mansface Mountain Music Festival, Headlined by Jalan Crossland

Now in its 2nd year, the annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival is bringing you even more musical acts to enjoy.

Listen to these great lineups while you enjoy the Green River scenery⛰, participate in raffles 🎟, grab a bite to eat 🌭 and have an all around great time this July 19th and 20th.





Tickets

Event tickets will be $10/Day.

Youth 17 & Under and Seniors get in FREE.

*All admission will be sold at the gates.

Friday, July 19th Lineup

(click the names for a sneak peek)

11 a.m. – Open Acts

12 – 1:30 p.m. – Low Water String Band

2 – 3:30 p.m. – Wyoming Raised Band

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Few Miles South

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Aaron Davis & Mystery Machine

8 – 9:30 p.m. – A Brothers Fountain

Saturday, July 20th Lineup

(click the names for a sneak peek)

1 a.m. – Open Acts

12 – 1:30 p.m. – Few Miles South

2 – 3:30 p.m. – Casey jack Kristofferson

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Graham Good & The Painters

6 – 7:30 p.m. – King Cardinal

8 – 9:30 p.m. – Jalan Crossland

👋 See you there!

Thank you to the 2019 Mansface Mountain Music Festival sponsors:

