We live in a time where there is an emphasis to live our “best life”. Jesus didn’t sacrifice Himself so that we could have lives of abundance and ease. But what happens when we see other people living on Easy Street while we struggle with everyday life? We complain, and Christians sure find a lot to complain about. Maybe “complaining” makes us happy, but if it doesn’t (which is most likely), then we are just proclaiming our unhappiness.

When do we start to have fun? I always thought that church should be fun. Christians ought to have fun. Our conversations with each other should be filled with smiles and laughter, at least in equal measure to the tears and sadness we help each other endure. If we aren’t having fun together then it’s not likely that we will stick together through the difficult seasons.

We are meant to enjoy our faith and journey with Jesus. Faith should be spelled F-U-N!

Jesus Went to a lot of Parties

John 2:1-2 (NLT) The next day there was a wedding celebration in the village of Cana in Galilee. Jesus’ mother was there, 2 and Jesus and His disciples were also invited to the celebration.

You Know The Story, Right? Jesus was invited to a party and He went. He also took the Disciples with Him. That’s pretty cool, isn’t it? But, it was normal for Jesus to accept invitations. He had a reputation of communing with regular people.

Luke 7:34 (NLT) The Son of Man, on the other hand, feasts and drinks, and you say, ‘He’s a glutton and a drunkard, and a friend of tax collectors and other sinners!’

At the wedding, they ran out of wine. Mary filled Jesus in on the situation, knowing the miraculous nature of her son. Jesus had the servants fill the purification jars with water and BAM! There was enough wine to go around.

John 2:11 (NLT) This miraculous sign at Cana in Galilee was the first time Jesus revealed His glory. And his disciples believed in Him .

We Need to See Jesus Enjoying the Wedding. Jesus enjoyed earthly celebrations with people. We need to remember to picture Him dancing with these families and having a great time. Jesus enjoyed people and really enjoyed being Jesus.

Enjoy Life With God

Be Filled With The Holy Spirit. Fullness of the Spirit has been compared to drunkenness more than once. Yes the Apostles’ first Spirit-Filled day earned them the mockery of being drunk. Here Paul makes the same allusion. What does that mean?

Ephesians 5:18-20 (NLT) Don’t be drunk with wine, because that will ruin your life. Instead, be filled with the Holy Spirit, 19 singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts. 20 And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

What is a DUI? What do the letters stand for? Driving under the influence. Being filled with the Holy Spirit is more than simply possessing the Holy Spirit. It is being under the influence of God. It is being possessed by the Holy Spirit. How one gets there is by being obsessed with the Holy Spirit.

Have you repented of your sin, and placed your faith in Christ? Then you have the Holy Spirit. BUT, does the Holy Spirit have you? Are you choosing God’s Spirit and God’s influence over other influences? Most people who do not experience the filling of the Spirit struggle with Faith. – They don’t surrender to the goodness of God; they would rather maintain other influences.

Make Music to the Lord. Does a man sing because he is happy, or is he happy because he sings? You don’t have to be able to sing, to sing to the Lord in your heart. Your heart can sing just fine, and God loves lousy voices too.

“Many people die with their music still in them. Too often it is because they are always getting ready to live. Before they know it time runs out.” ― Oliver Wendall Holmes

Give Thanks. We are so blessed. We are too blessed to be stressed. What can we thank God for Today?

In Jesus’ Name. Our lives need to be signed by Jesus, don’t they? Every day and everything we say, in Jesus’ Name. Thanks to God, in Jesus’ Name. God’s FIRST SON opened the door into His household for all of us.

John 10:10 (NIV) The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.

We are meant to enjoy our faith and journey with Jesus.

Are you having fun in this Christian life? Are you a happy disciple, even when your circumstances aren’t happy? Jesus didn’t die for boring, lifeless days full of complaint and contempt. Jesus died so you could enjoy this journey. It’s time to start having fun. It’s time to start enjoying the wonder of God at work in your world.