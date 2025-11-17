Enter Downtown Rock Springs Christmas Window/Storefront Decorating Contest

Let’s Transform Downtown into a Christmas Wonderland
This year’s categories:
- People’s Choice
- Best Overall Window
- Most Festive
- Best Use of Lights
- Best Traditional Christmas Theme
- Best On-Brand Holiday Display
(meaning: best theme that reflects the business identity
Judging will take place the week of December 8 with winners announced December 15
Prizes:
- $100 for each category!
- Display Award for your Store Social Media and News Mentions
Call 307-352-1434 to sign up before November 22
Advertisement - Story continues below...