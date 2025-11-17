Enter Downtown Rock Springs Christmas Window/Storefront Decorating Contest

Enter Downtown Rock Springs Christmas Window/Storefront Decorating Contest

Let’s Transform Downtown into a Christmas Wonderland

This year’s categories:

  • ﻿﻿People’s Choice
  • ﻿﻿Best Overall Window
  • ﻿﻿Most Festive
  • ﻿﻿Best Use of Lights
  • ﻿﻿Best Traditional Christmas Theme
  • ﻿﻿Best On-Brand Holiday Display
    (meaning: best theme that reflects the business identity

Judging will take place the week of December 8 with winners announced December 15

Prizes:

  • $100 for each category!
  • Display Award for your Store Social Media and News Mentions

Call 307-352-1434 to sign up before November 22

