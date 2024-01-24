Enter our Ski Pass Contest!

The snow has finally arrived, and the reports indicate that the powder is excellent!

Would you like a ski pass to Beaver Mountain? TRN Media has teamed up with some of the best local businesses to offer an incredible opportunity. The wait is over, snow lovers! The much-anticipated snowfall has finally graced us, and the reports are raving about the exceptional quality of the powder. Get ready to hit the slopes and experience an unparalleled winter adventure.

For the next two exciting weeks, TRN Media is thrilled to join forces with an incredible lineup of local businesses to bring you an unforgettable ski pass contest. Here’s your chance to win not just one but four ski passes at each of these participating locations:

Dickey’s Barbecue: Known for its mouthwatering smoked meats and delectable sides, Dickies Barbecue invites you to indulge in culinary delights while you chase the thrill of the mountains. Located at 76 Gateway Boulevard in Rock Springs.

Performance Auto Sales: Experience top-notch automotive services and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction at Performance Auto Sales and Truck Accessories. Now, they’re offering you the chance to enjoy exhilarating rides on the slopes as well. Located at 303 Elk St in Rock Springs.

Randall’s Holistics: Discover a world of natural wellness and holistic healing at Randall’s Holistics. Get your body and mind in perfect harmony, and prepare for an invigorating ski vacation. Located at 2712 Commercial Way in Rock Springs.

Studio Designs: Let your creativity soar at Studio Designs, where passion for interior design meets functionality. Revamp your living spaces with their beautiful floral arrangements and immerse yourself in the beauty of the mountains. Located at 165 K St in Rock Springs.

Rock and Roll Rentals & Sales: Gear up for your winter escapades with equipment from Rock and Roll Rentals & Sales. Hit the snow in style and safety with their rental adventure gear. Located at 166 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.

The rules are simple. Visit each of these local shops and enter your name in the ski pass giveaway. You’ll automatically be in the running to win four ski passes to the renowned Beaver Mountain Ski Area. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of skiing and snowboarding at one of the region’s most beloved resorts.

So, bundle up, grab your gear, and head over to these amazing local businesses. Not only will you support your community, but you’ll also stand a chance to win an unforgettable ski adventure. The countdown is on, and the snow-capped mountains are calling. Let the winter magic begin!