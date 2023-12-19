Enter to WIN a Couple of E-Mountain Bikes and Support Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is thrilled to announce the 10th anniversary of its annual Red Tie Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

As part of the fundraising efforts, TWO Trek Powerfly 4 Gen 4 Electric Mountain Bikes are being raffled!

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE >

$100/ticket *Only 200 tickets available!

The winner will be drawn and announced at The Red Ties Gala on February 3, 2024. The winner does not need to present to win, but they’d love to see you there!

BIKE DETAILS

TREK Powerfly 4 Gen 4

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A tough yet refined aluminum frame that fully encases a 500Wh battery for sleek looks. The latest from Bosch with smart system Performance Line CX motor, capable of speeds up to 20MPH, including the new Bluetooth® LED remote for easy connectivity and all-in-one navigation and activity tracking through the eBike Flow app. A 1×10 Shimano drivetrain, and a suspension fork with lockout. Plus, Smart Wheel Sizing means riders of every size get a great fit—29˝ wheels on larger frames, 27.5˝ wheels on smaller frames.

GALA EVENT INFO

Sponsorship & Ticket Information

Red Tie Gala event sponsorships start at $750 .

. Red Tie Gala tickets are $100 each

Event Highlights

Red Carpet Arrival – guests will be welcomed with a red carpet entrance.

– guests will be welcomed with a red carpet entrance. Gourmet Dining – indulge in an elegant three-course meal prepared by local chefs.

– indulge in an elegant three-course meal prepared by local chefs. Live Entertainment – music provided post-program by Sweetwater County’s Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.

– music provided post-program by Sweetwater County’s Turn Up the Volume DJ Services. Live and Silent Auctions – Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors.

– Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors. Red Tie Fashion – Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes.

– Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes. Networking Opportunities– connect with fellow community members, business leaders, and healthcare professionals who share a common passion and commitment to supporting local healthcare.

As we reflect on our journey, we look forward to charting an even more impactful course with your support in the years to come. Community support has been the cornerstone of our success, and as we mark this milestone, we sincerely hope you will join us in raising a toast to a decade of purposeful endeavors. Together, let’s make the next decade even more remarkable.



This year’s proceeds are dedicated to supporting the Laboratory renovation and expansion project, scheduled to break ground in Q1 of 2024,” Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation

To donate to the event, to sign up to volunteer, or for more information, contact Marshall at (307) 389-1119 or tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com.

