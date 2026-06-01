Enter to Win a Trip to Lagoon with TRN Media and K-Pack Pharmacy

Summer just got a whole lot more exciting. 🎢☀️

TRN Media is teaming up with K-Pack Pharmacy for the Lucky Lagoon Sweepstakes, giving listeners the chance to win two tickets to Lagoon all summer long.

The giveaway officially kicks off June 1 and runs through July 31, giving participants plenty of chances to enter. Best of all, you can enter once per day for even more opportunities to win big.

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And with Lagoon building hype around its brand-new 2026 ride, “Nutcracker,” there’s even more reason to start planning that summer road trip now. The highly anticipated attraction is already generating buzz among thrill seekers and theme park fans alike.

Sweepstakes Details:

Giveaway runs June 1 – July 31

One entry per person, per day

Winner will receive two Lagoon tickets

Winner drawn August 7

Whether you’re chasing roller coasters, summer memories, or just an excuse to eat way too much theme park food, this is your shot.

Stay tuned to TRN Media stations and follow along online for entry details and official rules. Good luck! 🎡🎟️