Enter with TRN Media to WIN BIG at Sweetwater County Fair

Stop by our booth at Wyoming’s Big Show for a chance at a gun generously donated by Trailhead Guns.

TRN Media’s gunboard is BACK and we are excited to raise money for another non-profit through our Rainbow Project Program. Thank you Mandros Painting and Commerce Bank of Wyoming, without whom, our Rainbow Projects would not be possible.

Did you know that 84% of families experiencing homelessness are female-headed? Or that 34% of Wyoming births are to unmarried mothers? How about that ⅕ of households in Wyoming consist of single moms with children under 18? The McKenzie home is trying to help that and we want to help THEM! All proceeds from our gunboard will go to The McKenzie home and to Stuff the Bus to help Sweetwater County Students have school supplies.

Squares are $10 each and the drawing will be held on Saturday, August 3rd between 4:15 pm and 5 pm at TRN Media’s booth. You do not need to be present to win, so make sure to stop by TRN Media’s booth at the fair to get your square….it fills up fast!

Stuff the Bus: ⬇️

Stuff the Bus is an organization that helps give school supplies to kids in Sweetwater County! It is through generous donations that the majority of school supplies are collected and distributed to help students in need. Be the reason why so many students are ready to continue enhancing their skills and knowledge in the upcoming school year.

The McKenzie Home:⬇️

“The mission of The McKenzie Home is to provide single mothers with a home, and a program with access to resources, skills, and support needed to enable them to become successful parents and contributing members of their communities.” Carrie Fischer is a retired police detective, foster parent, adoptive parent, former single mom, and childhood abuse survivor. She is Chair Person of the Sweetwater Team. Carrie says, “God’s plan for me had been difficult to understand at times but never seems to lack clear intention. My own experiences, combined with the experiences of others I have been so blessed to work with over the past 27 years, has made one thing adamantly clear to me: regardless of what intensely difficult circumstances might bring to each of us, each and everyone of us is capable of overcoming and finding peace in our hearts and in our lives. My caveat to this is knowing we will need the right support to do so. There are so many supports the McKenzie Home will offer, but none more important as when we take a single mom by the hand and confidently tell her, ‘You can do this; we will help.'”

