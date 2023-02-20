Entities to Approve Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board Agreement

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will approve an amended Sweetwater County 2023 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board Agreement during its meeting Tuesday.

The entities receiving the tax are looking to form a Joint Powers Board to administer the tax. The Board will be tasked with determining how approved funds are dispersed to the participating entities and make decisions around bonding.

The agreement outlines how much of the Specific Purpose Tax will go to each municipality, and for which projects.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The amounts are as follows:

$2,310,215: Bairoil

$1,343,148: Granger

$22,027,627: Green River

$1,998,604: Superior

$35,093,771: Rock Springs

$4,405,525: Wamsutter

Following Commission approval, the agreement will go out to the entities for approval. The complete agreement can be found below.

Other Business

The Commission will also hear several updates from different agencies and departments during its meeting Tuesday. The Commission will hear the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism 2022 annual report towards the start of the meeting.

They will then hear the 2022 Year in Review from the Sweetwater Events Complex. Sweetwater County Fire Warden and code enforcer Jim Zimmerman will also update the Commission on the 2022 fire inspections, nuisance and zoning violations, and fire updates.

According to the report, the county has completed 555 fire inspections since September 2008, with 57 of those taking place in 2022.

Additionally, the Commission will have a discussion regarding various Sweetwater County buildings. Public Works Director Gene Legerski will provide information about several of the county’s buildings to update the Commission.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here. The meeting will be Tuesday, February 21, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.