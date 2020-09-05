Epsilon Chapter Begins the New Year

Epsilon Chapter of the International teachers’ organization Alpha Delta Kappa met August 29, 2020, to begin their regularly scheduled monthly meetings. Members met at Arthur Park for a Bring Your Own Breakfast meeting in order encourage proper social distancing in light of the current guidelines for meetings.

Officers for the new biennium were installed in a ceremony conducted by previous co-presidents Amanda Buel and Cheryl Notman. The new officers received roses of various colors to symbolize their duties along with short descriptors of their duties. The new officers are President Marguerite Russold, co-Presidents Elect Kari Lowinske and Brie Westbrook, Treasurer Sysser Duncan, Recording Secretary Dena Lyon, Historian Amanda Buel, and Chaplain Barb Twomey.

The regular business meeting commenced with President Russold asking members and guests to introduce themselves using a “whale of a tale” which included a lie that members tried to recognize for each person. Three new members, Shanon DeBernardi, Mendi Maes, and Mariah Roth, were initiated via a virtual meeting this summer and were welcomed to their first meeting as members. Chaplain Twomey shared the inspirational thought for the day which depicted fear as the killer of dreams.

Various officers and committee chairs reported on activities and events that have occurred since the last meeting. Membership chairman Susan Magnuson reported that she filed a chapter needs assessment report detailing the strengths of the chapter. It was noted that Epsilon Chapter was the only chapter in the state to receive “7 Pearl” status. Chapters earn pearls by attending conventions, conferences, completing forms, and maintaining active members among other items.

Susan Magnuson presents information.

Laurie Hanks displays table favor she won.

Altruistic chairman Paula Mahaffey explained the process of recording monetary donations, gifts in kind, and hours served in the name of Alpha Delta Kappa. One of the International organization’s main goals is altruism. Epsilon chapter works to raise awareness and funds for several causes including the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, state goals as well as local causes.

Under new business, Russold and Lowinske handed out program books to all the members present. Members reviewed the meeting plans for the year and the programs that will be presented at each meeting.

To close the meeting, Shanon Debernardi won the raffle basket. Money raised from the raffle will go to finance a scholarship promoting continuing degree studies for a recipient continuing her pursuit of advanced degrees in education. Members closed the meeting by singing “The Lamp of ADK.” The next meeting is scheduled for October 3.

Additional members in attendance included Alissa Eckdahl, Angie Banks, Laurie Hanks, Candace Foster, Mandy Sewell, and Janelle Parton. Guests included Rachele Unguren-Allen and Jill Blazovich.