Eraclio Isidro Madrid (August 5, 1932 – January 24, 2025)

Eraclio Isidro Madrid, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, January 24, 2025 at Mission at Castlerock Rehabilitation in Green River.

He was born on Friday, August 5, 1932 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico; the son of Malquiades Madrid and Casimira Trujillo.

Eraclio attended schools in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, laying the foundation for his strong work ethic and dedication to a life well-lived.

He married the love of his life Marcia Garcia July 15, 1953 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico.

Eraclio dedicated his life to his work and family. He was a devoted employee of the Union Pacific Rail Road, where he worked as a section hand for a remarkable 43 years before retiring in 1989. His dedication and hard work over the years left a lasting impact on those he worked with.

A man of simple pleasures, Eraclio enjoyed the great outdoors, often spending his leisure time camping, fishing, and hunting. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family, a testament to the deep love and connection he shared with them.

Eraclio is survived by his loving wife of many years, Marcia Madrid of Rock Springs; two sons, Daniel Madrid and wife Carolyn of Rock Springs, and Jesse Madrid and wife Wanda of Rock Springs; one sister, Placida Esparzen of Eagle, Colorado; six grandchildren, Melissa Thornhill, Shawn Madrid and wife Melissa, Matthew Madrid and wife Rebecca, Bonnie Meyer and husband Brad, Amanda Kenczka and husband Nick, and Elizabeth King and husband Zach; 21 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melquiades and Casimira Madrid; three brothers, Remigio Madrid, Arturo Madrid, and Ramon Madrid; two sisters, Casilda Martinez and Eliza Martinez. Their memories, along with Eraclio’s, will forever remain cherished in the hearts of those still here.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs.

Eraclio’s legacy of love, strength, and outdoor spirit will continue to inspire and bring comfort to all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will forever be remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him.