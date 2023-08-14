Eric Gomez Ramos (July 7, 1983 – August 9, 2023)

Our beloved Mijo, Eric Gomez Ramos, 40, embraced his mother’s arms and the presence of our Lord on the evening of August 9, 2023.

Eric was born July 7, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Ruben and Maria Dora Gomez and was the spark in the eyes of his devoted brothers.

Eric was a talented tradesman and extraordinarily gifted welder. He was an entrepreneur with steady hands and an eye for the next adventure.

Although Eric had no children of his own, his love and heart belonged to his nephews.

Family was everything to Eric. There was no mountain too high and nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. Eric’s devotion to his family was apparent especially to his beloved father. The love Eric had for is father was paramount. Eric so deeply loved his mother and his broken heart never mended after her departure. Eric always admired his older brothers however; it was him that captured their hearts. The three of them have such a bond that not even death can break.

Eric was at most peace high on a mountain top hunting or basking on a lake shore. His laugh and jovial essence were only out shined by his unforgettable hugs. Eric never left you without a “God Bless” and it wasn’t just a salutation it was a prayer for you and yours. His genuine love for everyone was almost as infamous as his dancing and zest for life.

Eric leaves behind father Ruben Gomez; brother Ruben Gomez (Rachel) and nephews Jackson, Cai’ren and Memphis of Green River; brother Edgar Gomez (Tina) and nephew Jaxxson, of Green River; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friends.

He will be met in heaven with joy and glory by his beautiful mother Maria Dora Gomez,

Viewing will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. A Rosary Vigil will start at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY.

The world seems a little dimmer and a little quieter without our Mijo. But as God calls us home one by one our chain will link again.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.