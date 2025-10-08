Eric R. Krans (October 3, 1973 – October 4, 2025)

Eric R. Krans, 52, peacefully departed this world Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

Eric was born Oct. 3, 1973 in San Jose, California, and was the beloved son of Richard Krans and Jenny Medina Krans.

Eric’s early years were marked by his enthusiasm for sports, playing little league baseball and soccer, and engaging in lively backyard football games with his cousins. After attending schools in Colorado, he graduated from Smoky Hill High School in 1993. His unwavering passion for sports persisted throughout his life, as he remained a dedicated fan of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche.

Eric was known for his infectious smile, kind nature, and splendid sense of humor. He shared a special bond with his father, Rich, as they were not only father and son but best buddies. Eric deeply cherished his family and enjoyed countless camping trips with his cousins.

Participating in the Special Olympics held a special place in Eric’s heart. He excelled in track and field, basketball, and bowling, and proudly earned numerous medals and ribbons. Just this past spring, he delighted in playing in the Miracle League baseball games.

Eric is survived by his loving parents, Rich and Jenny Krans of Green River; 21 first cousins, Diane Ashley, Fran Gregory, Josie Eastman, Julie Bernal, Jolene Paxton, Jamie Messerly, Jeff Bernal, Jason Bernal, Amy Tuttle, Cathy Moser, J.D. Maldonado, Ryan Volin, Alicia Volin, Chelsey Derksen, Marc Harper, Lisa Herrera, Leslie Hodges, Tony Medina, J.R. Medina, Ryan Martin, Gretchen Roddick; two aunts, Louise Zawacki and Lida Volin; three uncles, John Maldonado, Gary Krans, Steve Krans; as well as several extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Margarete Krans; maternal grandparents, Demetrio and Amy Medina; three aunts, Gloria (Frank) Reyes, Lena (Joe) Bernal, and Irene Medina; and one uncle, Junior Medina.

A mass of Christian burial will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. Additionally, a vigil service with rosary will be recited on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. at the church. Graveside services and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services to pay their respects. Eric never missed a chance to cheer on his Broncos, so his family invites you to suit up in your Broncos gear and celebrate his spirit like it’s game day.

Eric’s memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of all who knew him. He was a genuine soul who touched the lives of many with his kindness and zest for life.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.