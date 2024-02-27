Eric Rollins Botkin (July 7, 1961-February 22, 2024)

Eric Rollins Botkin, 62, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on February 22, 2024, at Kingman Regional Medical Center surrounded by his three sons and sister. Eric passed due to a lengthy health battle.

Eric was born July 7, 1961, In Denver, Colorado. He was the son of Jimmie Rollins Botkin and Virginia Leone Anderson Botkin.

Eric and family moved to Rock Springs from Golden, Colorado following his fathers purchase of Dye’s Office Supply in 1974. Eric was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1980. He spent most of his working career at the Jim Bridger Coal Mine and Anadarko Petroleum as a heavy equipment mechanic.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Eric enjoyed golfing, camping, hiking, walking his dog Kada, alley cruising and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Eric was devoted to his family, friends, loved ones and community.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Elmer F. Anderson, Ella H. Anderson, Paul E. Botkin and Charlotte P. Botkin; his father Jimmie Rollins Botkin; mother Virginia Leone Anderson Botkin; brother Bart Frank Botki;n and sister-in-law Abby June Boyce Botkin.

Eric is survived by his three sons, Vern David Botkin of Rock Spring, Vance Rollins Botkin and wife Jenny Botkin of Nine Mile Falls, Washington and Benjamin Jimmie Botkin of New Orleans, Louisiana; Sister Gayl Botkin Tricola of Woodland, Washington; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held in Rock Springs at a later date.