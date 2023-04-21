Erica Luana Casper (April 9, 1987 – April 20, 2023)

Erica Luana Casper, 36, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Green River.

She was born April 9, 1987 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Bruce Eldon Casper and Hermelinda Flores Casper.

Erica attended schools in Green River and was a 2005 graduate of Green River High School.

She worked for FMC for 12 years as an operator.

Ms. Casper was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially watching her children at their sporting events; rock hunting; camping and riding four wheelers.

Survivors include her parents, Bruce and Hermelinda Casper of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Dax Eldon Casper of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Aaliyah Rose Casper of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Angie Melinda Leasor and husband Steven of Green River, Wyoming; Cristy Marie Pearson and husband Joseph of Dibble, Oklahoma; Britany Amber Casper of Grand Junction, Colorado; paternal grandmother, Luana Casper; 14 aunts; 15 uncles; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents; one sister Angie Martha Casper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday April 26, 2023 at the church. Graveside services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.