Erma “Dixie” Cook (October 21, 1925 – July 7, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Erma “Dixie” Cook, 93, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for over 30 years and is a former resident of Nebraska.

Ms. Cook was born on October 21, 1925 in Morrill, Nebraska; the daughter of Henry Miller and Belinda Lind.

She attended schools in Torrington, Wyoming and was a 1943 graduate of the Torrington High School. Ms. Cook also attended community college in Lakewood, Colorado and Barnes Business School in Denver, Colorado.

Dixie worked as an accountant for Continental Airlines, Sinclair Refining, and the VA in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She also managed the Silver Dollar in Rock Springs. And worked at Castletons in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ms. Cook enjoyed embroidering, cross stitching, loved spending time with family and playing cards with her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter; Victoria Moran and husband Matt of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Allen Miller and wife Betty of Torrington, Wyoming, one sister; Dorothy Metz of Billings, Montana, four grandchildren; Bill Ulibarri, Michael Trujillo, Christy Morris, Amanda Ulibarri, Odelle Morris, and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Wilma Collenvon, Irene Metz, one brother; Albert Miller, one son; Kevin Lee Morris, and one grandson, Thomas Trujillo.

Following cremation there will be no services at her request.

