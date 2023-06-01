Ernest Dwaine Adams (October 6, 1957 – May 27, 2023)

Ernest Dwaine Adams, 65, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on October 6, 1957 in Cleburne, Texas, the son of Maynard Adams and Nelda Mercier.

Dwaine worked as a service representative at Lowes for 13 years until his retirement in May of 2015.

He enjoyed creating all sorts of things, building model ships, bowling, and shooting. Dwaine was a friend to all. He liked exchanging stories about anything he could think of. Dwaine especially loved the company of his brothers; they spent hours reminiscing about the days gone by. He also held a special place in his heart for his sister and took great joy in giving her a hard time any chance he could. Dwaine spent the last four years in Kemmerer, WY, where he charmed his way into the hearts of many. He had tons of life-long friends and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his brothers Maynard Adams Jr. and wife Jill of Grand Junction, CO, Daryl Adams and wife Ronda of Edna, TX, Robert Adams and wife Judy of Darlington, MD; sister Sharon Pollock and husband Terald of Green River, WY; five nieces, three nephews, and eight cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Nelda Adams, maternal grandparents George and Leona Mercier, paternal grandparents Ernest and Ethel Adams, and brother Ronald Adams.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held in Texas at a later date.

