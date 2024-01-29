Ernest Edwin Blunk (March 14 1927-January 26, 2024)

Ernest Edwin Blunk passed away January 26 at the Mission at Castle Rock after a short illness. He was born March 14 1927 to Dorothy (Wiggen) Blunk and Ernest Blunk in Lysite.

A resident of Sweetwater County most of his life, he joined the Army in 1945 and stationed as a switchboard operator at the Panama Canal until 1946 and later stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War.

Upon leaving the armed forces he worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, Union Pacific and the trona mines, retiring in 1989.

He loved his cup of mud (coffee) and his practical jokes, as many know.

He became a resident of Mission at Castle Rock in 2016 where his sense of humor continued.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, brother Harold Blunk, sister Beverly Williams and nephew Karl Williams.

He is survived by sons Daniel Blunk of Green River, Elijah Blunk of Ohio and daughter Evelyn Blunk of Green River. he is survived by granddaughters Lisa and Troy Moe of Buffalo; Tari Allen of Maquoketa, Iowa; Kiara Blunk and Ava Blunk of Green River; and grandson Zaden Blunk of Green River. One niece Dorothy Blunk Savage and one nephew Ron Williams.

He had seven great grandsons, two great-great granddaughters and one great-great grandson.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.