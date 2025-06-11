Ernest ‘Ernie’ Martin Dome (March 3, 1929 – August 23, 2024)

After 95 years, the wonderful life of Ernest ‘Ernie’ Martin Dome has come to an end. Ernie was the youngest child of George Washington Dome and Kate O’Brien Dome and was born in a rural section of Jackson County, MO. His birth came shortly before the start of the Great Depression and his family faced challenging times with six children to feed. Ernie predeceased his siblings, Margurete Nellie Dome Langdon, George Joseph Dome, Blaine O’Brien Dome, Robert Harland Dome, and Thomas Edward Dome. Part of Ernie’s “growing years” were spent on farms in KS.

He went to high school in Kansas City, MO and was a trombone player in the marching band. He graduated in 1946.

Like all his brothers, Ernie served in the military. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1952. He was trained as an electronics technician and was stationed on submarines patrolling in the Pacific during the Korean Conflict. He thought about making his career in the Navy, but could not get over his seasickness. After his discharge, Ernie went to college on the GI Bill, finishing with a degree in chemical engineering from Denver University in CO in 1955. A big step up for a young man who started his education in a one-room schoolhouse.

On June 17, 1953, Ernie and Margaret JoAnn Howard were married in Denver, CO and they were very happy until JoAnn’s death in 1985. Ernie and JoAnn met in high school. In the early years of their marriage, JoAnn was the breadwinner while Ernie finished college. They had a strong partnership based on love, trust, common interests, and a belief in the importance of family. They were blessed with four children, Roxanne, Laura, Douglas, and Eric. Roxanne Dome is married to Peter Sullivan. Laura was married to and later divorced from Richard Coleman. She died in 2020. Her daughter, JoAnna is married to Shameen Parks. She has two stepsons, Zhyire and Shakeem. Douglas is married to Jody. They have two children, Ian and Kelli. Ian is married to Luisa. Kelli is married to Marlon Cruces. She has a stepson, Diego. Kelli and Marlon are expecting the arrival of Ernie’s great-grandson, Alejandro in late November.

Eric is married to Beth. Eric has three children from his first marriage, Chelsea, Evan, and Collin. Eric also has two stepsons from his marriage to Beth, Zachary and Ethan. Zachary and his wife, Morgan have a daughter, Isla.

Ernie was particularly thankful to be part of such a large, multigenerational family. In addition to his immediate family, Ernie is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and their families.

In 1955, Ernie started his career working for Shell Oil Company in Martinez, CA. Ernie then moved to Allied Chemical in 1964 and held a variety of management positions at locations in WV, NJ, and WY. After he retired in 1986, Ernie moved to NM so he could play golf most of the year. He continued to work, signing on as a consultant to Oriental Chemical Industries, a Korean chemical manufacturing company.

Ernie had many interests and was an avid golfer; played gin rummy, bridge, and cribbage; was always willing to dance, enjoyed mystery and “cops and robbers” audiobooks, and loved to garden. He also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. After his eyesight began to fail, Ernie finished up his retirement in PA, living with his daughter, Roxanne and son-in-law, Peter.

Brought up in Protestant churches, Ernie incorporated many of their teachings and beliefs into his everyday life. He believed in working hard, lending a helping hand to those who needed it, and to always value family and friends and to take care of them. Ernie had a keen wit with a touch of sarcasm, and could see the humor in most situations. He loved entertaining family and friends, holiday celebrations and traditions, good food, and a glass of VO on the rocks after a tough day on the golf course.

Ernie will be remembered for his generous spirit, his stories (sometimes a bit long-winded but always filled with laughter), and his loving heart. Ernie would be the first to tell you he was thankful for such a grand life!

Cremation has taken place, Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, June 20, 2025 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Ernie’s family is very grateful to the staff at Holy Family Manor and the St. Luke’s hospice care team for the excellent care and support he received at the end of his life. People always want to know why an individual died, and in this case it’s pretty obvious: Ernie died of natural causes – old age; his body simply wore out.

The family respectfully requests donations in Ernie’s memory be made to:

Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial

P.O. Box 96591

Washington, DC 20090-6591

Western Pocono Community Library

131 Pilgrim Way

Brodheadsville, PA 18322