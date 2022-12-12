Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)

Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Mr. Dunn was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on May 25, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ernest Henry Dunn and Anne Marie Krek.

Mr. Dunn attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1968 graduate of Rock Springs, High School. He received his Bachelors in Education Degree from the University of Wyoming.

He married Hilma Patricia Hill on April 18, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Dunn worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 10 years as a Math Teacher.

He was a Professional Poker Player for many years having retired in 2021.

Mr. Dunn was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed spending time with his family; sports; fishing and gambling.

Survivors include his wife, Hilma Dunn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Nissa Homan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Laurie Ivie of Green River, Wyoming and Angie Dunn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Mandy Willmore; Sean Willmore; Josh Homan; Katie Homan; Kyle Ivie; Kolby Ivie; Kason Ivie; Madison Culver; Macie Culver; two great- grandsons, Gannon Willmore and Nixon Willmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Anne Dunn and his brother David Lee Dunn.

Two brothers that never spent much time apart. Fly high together.

Cremation will take place; Private family services will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ernie’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 330 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Please respect the family’s privacy at this time.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.