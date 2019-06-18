Ernest William Leonetti (January 26, 1954 – June 11, 2019)

LANDER — Ernest William Leonetti, 65, of Lander passed away June 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 26, 1954 in Far Rockaway, New York, the son of Anthony Leonetti and Loretta Bevilacqua Leonetti.

Ernest attended schools in New York and graduated from East Rockaway High School with the class of 1972. He also attended Nassau Community College in New York.

Ernest previously lived in Myrtle Beach, SC, prior to moving to Rock Springs and Green River. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Yankees fan. Ernest also loved reading, watching movies, and listening to music, especially the Beatles.

Survivors include his sister Karin Yoak and husband Robert of Green River; brother Thomas Leonetti and fiancé Tammy of Lander; nieces and nephews, Melissa Amadio, Edward Kopfman, Nicole Kopfman, Jadree Yoak and Matthew Yoak, all of Green River; aunts Ruth Mero and Janet Maggi, both of SC; great-niece Brylee Yoak; numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Loretta Leonetti, grandparents, uncles Joseph Mero and John Maggi, aunt Pauline Pezzimentti, and special cousin Lauren Pezzimentti, and many other friends and family.

A funeral mass and inurnment will take place at a later date in Myrtle Beach, SC. Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.