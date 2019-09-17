Esie Marie Crane (June 17, 1941 – September 15, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Esie Marie Crane, 78, of Green River, passed away September 15, 2019 at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

Esie was born on June 17, 1941 in Youngsville, NM, the daughter of Ignacio Gallegos and Estella Moya Herrera. She attended schools in Ephraim, UT and graduated from Basic High School in Henderson, NV with the class of 1959. Esie married James L. Crane on December 24, 1959 in Richfield, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Vernal Temple.

She worked as a custodian for Sweetwater County School District #2 and retired after 21 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Esie loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband James Crane of Green River; son Kenneth Crane of Green River; daughters Mona Hart of Green River, Janet Rawlings and husband Mark of Fruitland, ID; brothers Sam Gallegos and Robert Gallegos both of Mesquite, NV, and Ted Herrera of Ogden, UT; sisters Josie Gallegos of Union City, CA, Marcie Johnson of Heber City, UT, Ruth Nicholson of Layton, UT; grandchildren Jennifer Goff and husband Trevor, Jessica Hart, Jakob Hart, Brooke Shumway and husband Beau, Cody Rawlings, Austin Rawlings and wife Emili; great-grandchildren Charlee and Hartlee Goff.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio Gallegos and Estella Herrera, brothers and sisters Johnny Gallegos, Ramona Gibbs, Mary Turpin, Joseph Gallegos, Eddy Herrera and son in-law Peter Hart.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Green River Chapel, 1255 West Teton Blvd., Green River, WY.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.