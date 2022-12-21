Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks (May 24, 1930 – December 18, 2022)

Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks, 92, passed away peacefully in Shoshone, ID on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Esther was born in Laramie, WY on May 24, 1930, to Byron and Belle Harnden. She had three siblings: Gilbert, Shirley, and Dennis.

Esther met the love of her life, Jack Lloyd Meeks, in the Uinta Mountains while he was working for the Great Lakes Timber Company. They wed two days after her high school graduation on May 28, 1949, in Coalville, UT and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. Five children were born to this union: Boyd, Lloyd, Colleen, Jack and Arlie.

Esther had many jobs throughout her life but retired as a chef at Little America located in Green River, WY where customers often told her, “she made the best soup”. While working at Little America, mom made many lifelong friends whom she cherished dearly.

Esther loved the outdoors; every time mom and dad had the chance, they took the family camping in mountains throughout Wyoming. Mom also enjoyed snowmobiling and 4 wheeling with friends and family. Everyone knew when they saw the ‘Blue Rhino’ headed out of town Jack and Esther were going for another adventure.

She had many hobbies such as cooking for the family, hunting, fishing, reading, hunting arrowheads, gardening her plants and flowers, but most of all she loved to paint. Mom also enjoyed watching her many grandkids grow up and raise families of their own.

Esther is survived by her son Boyd Meeks of Fort Bridger, son Lloyd (Misty) Meeks of Rock Springs, daughter Colleen (David) Conner of Idaho, son Jack Meeks of Mountain View, her brother Gilbert (Carole) Harnden of Utah, 19 grandkids and multiple great-grandkids, as well as nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Jack Meeks, son Arlie Meeks, daughters-in-law Penny Meeks and Robyn Meeks, parents Byron and Belle Harnden, sister Shirley Young, brother Dennis Harnden, grandson Jesse Meeks and great-granddaughter Kiyana Rain.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS church in Mountain View, WY (116 W 4th St.) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., with graveside services to follow at Fort Bridger Cemetery. There will be a viewing before the service at 9:30 a.m. until services. A luncheon will be back at the LDS church in Mountain View following graveside services.