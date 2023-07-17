Eugene Arthur Seehafer (September 22, 1945 – June 29, 2023)

Eugene “Gene” Arthur Seehafer passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with his family close by.

Gene was born in Wausau, WI on September 22, 1945, to Wilbert and Myra Seehafer and was the second oldest of five siblings.

Gene grew up around the farms and foundries of Wausau and followed his dad whenever he could into the woods fishing, trapping, and hunting. He aspired to go to college and to have acreage of his own after working on his uncle’s farm during the summers. Architecture and engineering were his career interests.

After graduating high school in 1963, Gene went to trade school for three years where he studied residential design. In 1966, Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1970. After his discharge, Gene earned a college degree in industrial engineering in 1972, working in the foundries in Wisconsin.

Gene married the girl next door, Judith “Judy” Dalbec, a dreamer like himself, on May 16, 1970.

For 53 years she was by his side tackling many goals and chasing their dreams. The couple was blessed with a son, Aaron, and a daughter, Nicole “Nicki.”

A picture on a calendar of Green River Lakes in an office fueled his dreams and desires to live out west. In 1980, Gene and Judy packed up their children and belongings and moved to Green River, WY where Gene worked at the mines of Texas Gulf and FMC Corporation until he retired in 2008. He and Judy worked hard to make their dreams come to fruition. He was a meticulous

craftsman and loved designing and building his own projects including his house and property in Green River. He was always looking forward to the next project and he took pride in anything his hands touched.

In 1991, he began building his dream of having acreage when they purchased land near Daniel, WY. Gene spent countless weekends and evenings designing, building, and transforming his dream into reality so that when he retired, he could concentrate on growing certified hay. Gene loved being on a tractor and had one for each task.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman and hunting and fishing were a way of life instilled to him by his father, which he in turn passed on to his kids and grandkids. Gene was a storyteller and loved sharing his adventures with anyone willing to listen. Along with 43 years of Wyoming adventures, Gene was able to share with Judy adventures to Alaska, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Gene is survived by his wife, Judy, Daniel WY, their children, Aaron (Mindy) Seehafer, Pinedale, WY and Dr. Nicki (Daris) Jutten, Montrose CO, grandchildren Erica and Elliott, his siblings, Leroy (Jean) Seehafer, WI, Shirley Manning, WI, Sheila Burgus, IA, Sara Goetsch, WI, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Seehafer’s home, 16 Sitting Bull Dr, Daniel WY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kickin’ Cancer, PO Box 687, Pinedale WY 82941.