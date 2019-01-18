Eugene Earl Andrews (February 12, 1938 – January 17, 2019)

PINEDALE — Eugene Earl Andrews passed away in Pinedale, Wyoming, on January 17, 2019 at the Sublette Center surrounded by loved ones.

Gene was born on February 12th, 1938 in Gunnison, Colorado, to Eugene and Winnie Andrews.

Gene attended Fallbrook High School when his father, a cattle rancher moved to California to go become an avocado grower. Gene loved sports and later played football and rugby at the University of Redlands and San Diego State University respectively.

Gene married Jane Newlin in 1957. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, Gene went on to teach biology at Grossmont High School where he earned C.I.F. championships as a football and swim coach.

He earned his Master’s in Education from Northern Arizona University. In 1973, Gene moved his family, wife Jane, sons Gene and Bret, and daughter Shelley to Pinedale.

At Pinedale High School, Gene taught Biology and P.E. until 1999. During that time, in addition to serving as the Athletic Director, Gene coached football, track and field, cross country skiing, swimming and diving.

As a P.E. instructor, Gene brought Project Adventure (inventing cooperative games, developing team-building initiatives and mountaineering) to Pinedale. It was the first such course west of the Rockies.

He brought badminton, archery, rock climbing, fly tying, ping pong, tennis, softball, flag football, Frisbee football, wrestling, basketball, hockey, weight training, trampoline, track and field to his students. Gene also enjoyed the camaraderie of the staff. He created the Prognog and end of year celebrations for school employees.

Gene’s real passion was as a coach and it just came naturally for him. Gene coached in Pinedale for 26 years. He brought two state championships to PHS in football and two in cross country skiing.

He was also state runner-up in both sports. For his efforts, Gene was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame in 1990. From coach, to timer, to referee, to announcer or volunteer, there wasn’t an athletic event that took place in Pinedale that didn’t have Gene’s footprint all over it.

For his years of service and dedication to PHS, the Board of Trustees voted on Oct, 1 2018 to name the football stadium Gene Andrews Stadium.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman. If it happened outside, he loved it and Pinedale was the perfect spot to show to his family why it was so important to live here. Gene spent many summers as a fishing and hunting guide.

He loved being in the Wind River Mountains and would spend days with just him and the horses. He got to fish as many of those mountain lakes as he possibly could. Even though football consumed much of his time in the fall, that didn’t keep him from hunting every available minute.

Boating, water skiing, cross country skiing, snow machining, golf, four-wheeling, backpacking, or fly fishing, Gene loved them all.

Upon retirement, Gene started Andrews Woodworking and worked with Mack Rawhouser. He focused on log furniture such as Aspen beds, tables, dresser drawers and benches. He liked to carve exquisite bowls out of exotic tree burls.

He also enjoyed working on his wood carvings and wood burning artwork of native wildlife. He won several awards for his wood carvings. He participated in numerous community activities and events. He served as the starter for track meets and later for the Pinedale Half Marathon.

He ran the clock for basketball games, timed Nordic ski meets, refereed junior high and JV football games. And he thoroughly enjoyed announcing Wrangler varsity football games with Ward Wise.

Gene loved to laugh, smile and he just really loved life. He wanted to make all those around him laugh. Gene was a storyteller. His stories would have people rolling with laughter.

Gene’s gregarious smile had a lasting impact on everyone he came into contact with and he loved to see them smile back. He will be remembered by his former students and players as someone who genuinely cared about them. He will be remembered by his friends and family as a loving man who lived life to the fullest.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. Gene is survived by his wife Connie Wenz-Andrews and her family, children Shelley, Gene and Bret, grandchildren Jerome Bernal, Serena Andrews, Aaron Penton, Dylan Andrews, Amber Andrews and great grandchildren Adelyn Penton, Laramie Penton, Korben Andrews, with one more on the way.

A celebration of Gene’s life will be held later in the summer.