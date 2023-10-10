Eunice F. Farrell (August 6, 1934 – October 8, 2023)

Eunice F. Farrell, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at her daughters home in Alabama. A long time resident of Rock Springs, Eunice died following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming on Aug. 6, 1934, the daughter of Walter and Melba Keywatz.

She was employed as a waitress in several cafes in Rock Springs, but worked most of her years for Teds Supper Club.

Eunice was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She was involved in many aspects as a volunteer in the church. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents Walter and Melba, a sister Jeanette Collier, brother Bert Keywatz and a son-in-law Stanley Wisniewski Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Wisniewski of Madison, Alabama; her son Michael (Trish) Farrell of Rock Springs; a grandaugher Leah (Bernie) Vatz, two great grandsons Brendan and Devin Vatz, and one great grandaughter Ashlynn Vatz, all of Madison; one sister Garnet Nichols, Sister-in-law Violet Dee Keywatz, one special nephew Darrell “Porky” Jones and wife Jo., all of Rock Springs; four nieces Paula (Butch) Bryant, Tami (Doug) Sumsion, Tina (Todd) Julius, Toni (Craig) Doney; and she also has many great nieces and a nephews.

Cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date in Rock Springs.