Eutona Pearl Wilde Harris (October 24, 1934-October 10, 2023)

Eutona Pearl Wilde Harris, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1934 in Rock Springs, the daughter of David Lyle Anderson Sr. and Larena Pearl Stewart.

Eutona married Albert Wilde on June 11, 1951 at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City and he preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2009.

She later married Glen Harris on Dec. 5, 2015 in Pleasant Grove.

Eutona was a graduate of Green River High School.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eutona enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafting, gardening, cooking, baking and canning.

She is survived by her loving husband Glen Harris of Orem, Utah; sons Danny Stephen Wilde and wife Darci of Cheyenne, Michael Scott Wilde of McKinnon; daughters Kathryn Elizabeth Osborn of McKinnon, Nancy Anne Young and husband Allen of McKinnon, Gwen Christensen and husband Dave of Preston, Idaho, Monica Neumann of Green River, Leslie Ellen McCormack and husband Patrick of Platte City, Mo., Angela Kay McMullin and husband Tim of Colorado Springs, Colo., Eutona Kolene Wilde of Green River, 48 grandchildren; 93 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son albert Tim Wilde, first husband, parents, and one sister.

Graveside services and interment will held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at the McKinnon Cemetery. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27 Old Hwy 414, McKinnon, WY 82938.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.