Eva Marie Wieburg (November 16, 1953-January 1, 2024)

Eva Marie Wieburg, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Monday, Jan. 11, 2024. She was a resident of Green River for 40 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Riverton and Casper. She died following a courageous two year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Wieburg was born Nov. 16, 1953 in Riverton; the daughter of Elmer Holmes and Eva Clara Herrera.

She attended schools at Saint Stephens Mission, Riverton and Casper. She was a 1971 graduate of Casper High School.

Eva married Darrell W. Wieburg February 14, 1985 in Green River.

She worked for Red Horse Oil at Get and Go for five years as a cashier. She was a union steward and worked for City Market and then Jubilee Foods for 15 years and retired in 1999 as a cashier.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Golden Hour Senior Center.

Mrs. Wieburg loved spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, hunting, crafting, sewing, painting, and puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell W. Wieburg of Green River; one son, Russell Botello and wife Greta of Cheyenne; one daughter, Rachel Montoya and husband Steven of Granger; six grandchildren, Taylor Berg of Green River, Santana Botello of Atlanta, Georgia, Alysia Botello of Atlanta, Georgia, Isabella Botello of Atlanta, Georgia, Natasha Botello of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gabriel Montoya of Granger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

Cremation will take place. a mass of Christian burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. Friends may call one hour prior at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.