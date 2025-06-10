Eva Meeks (February 4, 1924 — June 2, 2025)

Eva Meeks was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Her parents Bruno and Josephine Gilbert (Ciliberti) immigrated to the United States from Italy. They began their family in Pennsylvania, then moved to New York when Eva was a teenager. Eva met Grant Meeks in New York, they married and moved to Wyoming to begin their family. Eva was employed at JCPenney’s for 16 years and then moved to Los Angeles to take over an Italian submarine sandwich shop named DeFranko’s with her youngest daughter, Dru. For the remainder of her life, she resided in both Colorado and Wyoming with her oldest daughter, Lynn.

Eva was proceeded in death by her loving parents Bruno and Josephine as well as her son, Tedd and sisters Vicky, Inez and Jean. She is survived by her three children, Lynn, Randy and Dru. As well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Eva was an extremely loving, funny and ever present fixture in her family’s lives. The loss of her is deep and she will forever be missed.

Services will take place Tuesday, June 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes 1900 E 19th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001. A livestream of the services is available here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Safely Home – I am home in Heaven, dear ones; oh, so happy and so bright! There is a perfect joy and beauty in the everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in Heaven at last. There is work still waiting for you, so you must not idly stand, do it now, while life remains. You shall rest in God’s own land. When work is all completed, He will gently call you home; oh, the rapture of that meeting, oh, the joy to see you come!